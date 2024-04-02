An earthquake off the coast of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 shook the capital Taipei on Wednesday morning. Power was cut in several parts of the city and a tsunami warning was issued for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines, reports Reuters news agency. As far as we know, no deaths have occurred.

Taiwanese television stations have shown footage of sagging and leaning buildings near the epicenter of the quake. There have also been reports of people being trapped.

The quake struck just before 8 a.m. local time at a depth of about 15.5 kilometers just off the east coast of Taiwan. It is the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years.

Tsunami warning

Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of southern Okinawa prefecture after the quake. According to the Japan Meteorological Institute, waves of up to three meters could reach large parts of Japan's southwestern coast.

The Philippine Seismological Institute also issued a warning to residents of coastal areas of several provinces. They are advised to evacuate to higher areas.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Shanghai, an eyewitness told Reuters. According to Chinese state media, the quake was also felt in parts of China's southeastern Fujian province.