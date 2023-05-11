BRASILIA (Reuters) -The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance and nominee for the Monetary Policy directorate of the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, said this Wednesday that the appreciation of the real, the fall in long-term interest rates and better projections for the primary result are creating a “more comfortable” scenario for monetary policy.

He pointed out that the future interest curve already prices a reduction in the Selic rate in the second half of this year, regardless of changes in the BC board.

“It’s on the market curve. If tomorrow there is the entry of another director there and a few months later, some time later, there is some kind of change in the interest rate, it would even be frivolous and wrong from the point of view of what is happening if it was a result of that, “he said. Galípolo in an interview with BandNews.

Galípolo reiterated that the nomination of his name by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to occupy a board of directors of the Central Bank aims to facilitate the dialogue of harmonization between fiscal and monetary policies.

Asked whether he is in favor of the so-called Modern Monetary Theory — which, in general terms, advocates that it is not necessary to impose limits on public spending, since the government can issue currency and, therefore, there is no risk of defaulting —, Galípolo said that his academic production is not identified with this current.

“But I have friends from all walks of life and I like to talk to them”, stated the economist.

He added that discussing limits on currency issuance “is a bit like discussing whether God exists or God doesn’t exist”, but noted that market beliefs and expectations on this and other issues affect asset prices in the economy.

