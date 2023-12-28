with videoThe wind may blow hard during New Year's Eve. Weather stations predict wind force 5. That is good news for the environment, because all gunpowder fumes will quickly dissipate, but the risk of eye damage increases. The planned fireworks shows will go ahead with that wind force.
