In seven city halls of Mexico City they activated the Yellow Alert for strong winds for the afternoon and evening of this Monday, May 29, since gusts of up to 59 kilometers per hour are expected.

Likewise, several emergencies derived from the strong winds reported this afternoon were registered. These are the affected roads where fallen branches or trees are reported:

Branch fall in Cerro Dos Conejos, col. Romero de Terreros, Coyoacan.

Tree fall in Acordada, col. San Jose Insurgentes, Benito Juarez

Branch fall in Emiliano Zapata, col. Emiliano Zapata, Coyoacan.

Tree fall in Aniceto Ortega, cabbage. Del Valle, Benito Juárez: It was reported that when it fell, it damaged two vehicles, as well as telephone and fiber optic wiring .



. Fall of a tree on September 16, col. Santa Ma. Tepepan, Xochimilco: After falling, it rested on the perimeter cyclonic mesh of the Light Train.

Tree fall in Calz. Hermitage Iztapalapa, cabbage. Acasias, Benito Juarez.

It should be noted that the municipalities with Yellow Alert due to strong winds for this Monday are:

Benito Juarez.

Coyoacan.

Gustavo A. Madero.

Iztacalco.

Iztapalapa.

Tlalpan.

Xochimilco.

The Civil Protection recommendations for tonight in the capital of the country are:

Store or remove objects from the outside of your house that can fall.

Do not climb scaffolding, rooftops or cornices.

Stay away from telephone and electricity poles.

Use mouth covers if you go out on the street.