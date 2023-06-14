Strong winds in China lift the roof of a restaurant and take out its workers

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A powerful gust of wind hit Yichang in Hubei, central China.
A powerful gust of wind hit Yichang in Hubei, central China.
Authorities issued an alert for strong thunderstorms.
If it rains in Latin America, on the other side of the globe it does not clear. This time, almost in a literal sense of the word, since the heavy rains and winds in Asia have caused different problems and accidents, which have gone viral on various social networks.
One of them happened in China recently. In a video posted on Twitter, it can be seen how several people cling to the roof of a restaurant so that it does not ‘fly away’.
(Also: This was said by the pilot who left the Russian ranks to avoid war with Ukraine).
In the clip you can see how several people hold some silver tubes that serve as a support for the black tent that forms the roof of the establishment.
However, its force was not enough, since a strong gust of wind ended up lifting the roof of the restaurant along with the workers who were clinging to the pipes.
According to different local media, despite the fact that there were no fatalities, those who were carried away by the wind suffered multiple injuries at the time of the fall.
🇨🇳 | CHINA: A powerful gust of wind hit Yichang in central China’s Hubei on Sunday, blowing off the roof of a restaurant along with some of the staff who were trying to prevent it from being blown away.🎥 @LastTimeNo pic.twitter.com/5FeFU70F7Y
– World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) June 13, 2023
Strong storms in China
According to the Chinese agency Xinhua, the Asian country issued a yellow alert for the strong storms that are hitting the region.
These, accompanied by gales and hailstorms, would be affecting various regions of central China.
Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
