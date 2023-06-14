Thursday, June 15, 2023
Strong winds in China lift the roof of a restaurant and take out its workers

June 14, 2023
Strong winds in China lift the roof of a restaurant and take out its workers


China

A powerful gust of wind hit Yichang in Hubei, central China.

Twitter: @UltimaHoraNo

Authorities issued an alert for strong thunderstorms.

Authorities issued an alert for strong thunderstorms.

If it rains in Latin America, on the other side of the globe it does not clear. This time, almost in a literal sense of the word, since the heavy rains and winds in Asia have caused different problems and accidents, which have gone viral on various social networks.

One of them happened in China recently. In a video posted on Twitter, it can be seen how several people cling to the roof of a restaurant so that it does not ‘fly away’.

In the clip you can see how several people hold some silver tubes that serve as a support for the black tent that forms the roof of the establishment.

However, its force was not enough, since a strong gust of wind ended up lifting the roof of the restaurant along with the workers who were clinging to the pipes.

According to different local media, despite the fact that there were no fatalities, those who were carried away by the wind suffered multiple injuries at the time of the fall.

Strong storms in China

According to the Chinese agency Xinhua, the Asian country issued a yellow alert for the strong storms that are hitting the region.

These, accompanied by gales and hailstorms, would be affecting various regions of central China.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

