Weather in Zacatecas for the week of July 17 to 20 It will continue without rain and with strong gusts of wind, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

According to weather forecast, It is expected that this Monday the sky will remain partly cloudy during the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, reaching temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in Zacatecas.

Regarding rainfall, the SMN emphasized that there will be no rain in the entity, but strong gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast with possible dust storms.

Weather in Zacatecas for the week

During the rest of the week, different meteorological phenomena will continue to affect Mexico, such as the Mexican monsoon that will cause rain in the northwest of the country.

In addition to the fact that an anticyclonic circulation will prevail in the middle levels of the atmosphere over the southwestern United States, generating a very hot environment in the region.

Thus, strong gusts of wind will continue from 40 to 60 km/h in Zacatecas, during the three forecast days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; In the same way, the maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C will continue.

Regarding the rains, the weather forecast indicates that it will be until Wednesday and Thursday when isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters are recorded in Zacatecas.

The areas where rainfall is most likely to be recorded are in the southwest of the entity, in the areas that border the states of Nayarit and Jalisco.

