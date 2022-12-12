Zacatecas, Zac.- This week The weather in Zacatecas will be cold and will bring strong gusts of windreported the National Metereological Service (SMN).

Who highlighted that during these days will move in the north of the country the cold front 16 and the second winter storm of this season.

What will cause that in the north and northwest region of the territory the morning atmosphere very cold to icyvery strong to intense gusts of wind with dust storms.

For Monday December 12th Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frosts are expected in the mountainous areas of Zacatecas.

As well as wind with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and dust storms; however in the Zacatecan entity no rain is forecast.

Although it is expected that there will be a very cold environment in the morning with frost in mountainous areas of the region, a temperate to warm environment in the afternoon.

Weather in the week

For Tuesday, it is expected that in Zacatecas the very cold morning atmosphere to icy, very strong to intense gusts of wind with dust storms.

While el Wednesday and Thursdaythe second winter storm will move towards Texas, USA, ceasing to affect the country, while the cold front number 16 will cover the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico.

In this way, it is expected that the state will continue the gusts of wind of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms.

And the minimum temperatures for the rest of the week remain at -5 to 0 °C with frosts in the mountainous areas during the early mornings.