Zacatecas, Zac.- The weather in Zacatecas for him weekend of November 18-20 will be icy and strong windI agree with him National Metereological Service (SMN).

In the forecast extended to 96 hours, it was detailed that the cold front 9 is leaving the countryMeanwhile he 10 will already be entering through the northern zone of Mexico and will cause a new “north” event.

In this way it is forecast that in Zacatecas register strong winds up to 60 kilometers per hour and temperatures drop -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas.

The Thursday evening expected sky with scattered clouds without probability of rain in the state, temperate environment and variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.

Weekend weather in Zacatecas

For friday It is expected that during the early morning minimum temperatures are recorded from -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas as well as wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

While Saturday, apart from cold fronts a polar trough is forecast and the subtropical and polar jet currents that in northern areas will bring sleet.

For the Sunday there will be low temperatures in the early morning with chances of frost.

However, in the afternoon isolated rains are expected and winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour.