The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is affected during the current period by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds with an extension of a depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and a westerly air current with quantities of clouds flowing from the southwest, pointing out that “weather Today will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, while winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, especially strong at sea, and will cause dust and dust. Its speed ranges from 20 km/h to 35 km/h, reaching 60 km/h in the sea, which is very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.”

The center stated that February is one of the months of the winter season, as the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high air mass accompanied by a cold northern air mass, so that temperatures continue to decline in the country in general during this month despite rising slightly, especially in the second half. of the month in some areas compared to January.

He stated that the country is affected during this month by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean Sea, which lead to instability in weather conditions, as the southern winds are active, stirring up dust and sand, and rain clouds increase sometimes, pointing out that “the prevailing winds during this month are Southeasterly in the morning, turning to westerly and northwesterly during the day, while the country is sometimes affected by active northwesterly winds called the north winds.

The center indicated an increase in relative humidity during this month, with the opportunity in the early morning for light and dense fog to form, especially in coastal areas, explaining that the average temperature during February ranges between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature reaching between 23 and 28 degrees. Celsius, and the lowest is between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.

According to the center, the lowest temperature recorded in the country during February was 5.7 below zero, and it was on Jebel Jais in 2017.

He added that the average wind speed during the month is 13 km/hour. The highest wind speed and gust was in 2010 on “Jabal Mubarrah,” where it recorded 141.5 km/h at that time.

The center confirmed that the average relative humidity during this month reaches 59%, with the average maximum relative humidity ranging between 78 and 88%, and the minimum between 29 and 40%.

The highest recurrence of fog over the past years was 2021, when the number of recurrences reached 18 days of fog, and four days of light fog.

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 317 mm in Al-Huwaylat in 1988.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, especially strong at sea, and will be dusty and dusty, with speeds ranging from 20 km/h to 35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h on the sea, which is very turbulent to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

It is expected that next Monday's weather will remain generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times.

The winds also remain moderate to active northwesterly winds, especially strong on the sea, causing dust, and their speed ranges from 20 km/h to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf. Turbulent to moderate waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, especially at sea, and will be dusty at times, while their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. S on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.