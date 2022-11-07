Strong wind prevented a passenger plane from Moscow from landing in Tashkent

A Russian passenger plane flying from Moscow to Tashkent was prevented from landing at the destination airport by strong winds. On Monday, November 7, reports RIA News with reference to the representative of the air harbor.

It is specified that the Uzbekistan Airways airliner was redirected to another city of Uzbekistan – Navoi. Landing at the alternate airfield was successful.

Related materials:

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Uzbekistan Airways Boeing-787, which was flying on the Moscow-Tashkent route, left at 6:00 (04:00 Moscow time) for an alternate airfield in Navoi. The reason is wind shear,” the agency’s interlocutor said, noting that the Tashkent air harbor is currently operating as normal.

Earlier, Russian travel blogger Alexei Zhirukhin, who often travels around the country, visited Magadan Airport and criticized the business lounge, calling its range of services “the most disgusting”. The tourist complained that prices in Magadan were already high, and at the airport they rose even more. For example, a bottle of water cost 300 rubles.