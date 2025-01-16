Theater review ‘Viento Strong’ Author Jon Fosse Translation Cristina Gómez Baggethun Direction José María Esbec Scenography José María Esbec and Petros Lappas Costumes Fernando Mercé Lighting Tomás Ezquerra and Juan Pedro Giménez Catalan Music and sound space Alberto Granados Video scene Jessica Burgos Interpretation Zaida Alonso, Alberto Amarilla and Felipe García Vélez Spanish Theater Place (Margarita Room Xirgu), Madrid Jon Fosse’s theater is a theater of silence. Both the choppy dialogues, the phrases that are repeated like a litany or an obsession, the suggestions that refer us to enigmatic situations, the use of stage directions try to express what we call the unspeakable in every human relationship. It is not only a dramatic language of silence but lives full of silences. The Nobel Prize in Literature came to underline its significance on the scene in recent years. In ‘Viento Strong’ the plot is minimal, but the existential dance it generates is as intense as it is tragic. A man, as if he were Ulysses, returns from a trip and finds that his wife is no longer the Penelope he expected, that she has betrayed him and has gone to live with another younger man. Perplexity, loss, the mad desire to reestablish order make that Ulysses move, as Dante would say, in that place where he had not yet died but where he was no longer alive. ‘Strong wind’ is nothing more than the way of saying goodbye to life because on that 14th floor where the play takes place everything says goodbye and what remains are remains: a few words in a loop, loneliness, collapse. The scenography , simulating Scandinavian minimalism, tries to offer us that sense where the interior is already exterior and places the public in a neighboring window from which they contemplate what is happening in that house. In a work where the word is essential, both for what it says and above all for what it remains silent, where the interpretation, perfectly carried out by Zaida Alonso, Alberto Amarilla and Felipe García Vélez, constantly plays with otherness, José María Esbec and Petros Lappas have added a component of visual beauty through sliding panels and a powerful sense of lighting. All this to accentuate these projections towards a reality that we do not know if it is contemplated by a madman or by a simple man on the edge, a man who speaks of a time where there are many times, where the real has become strange. Everything here is strange, even the writing itself, even the way of telling and that makes these seventy minutes of performance as fascinating as a good poem. And at the same time as true as the feelings in which today’s confused man is expressed are true.

