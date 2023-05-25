Mexico City.- Between the night of this Wednesday and early Thursday, there will be very heavy occasional rains in Puebla, Morelos, Guerrero and Oaxaca, strong in the State of Mexico and Chiapas, as well as showers in Michoacán, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, veracruz and Quintana Roo, according to the weather forecast for central and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that said rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. This climate will be the product of the interaction of low pressure channels with moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Similarly, the agency warned that the rain in those states could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. He also pointed out that conditions for the formation of whirlwinds in Tlaxcala, south of Puebla and south of Morelos, as well as in the north of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

For this Thursday, a low pressure channel over central and southeastern Mexico, in interaction with the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers and heavy rains with electric shocks in both regions, including the Yucatan Peninsula, with rains very strong punctual in Puebla, Morelos, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will persist on the Mexican Pacific coast, east and southeast of the country, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in regions of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán , Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatan.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, May 25, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), State of Mexico (southwest) and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, May 25, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Thursday morning from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, May 25, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, dust storms and possible formation of whirlwinds: Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a cool to temperate environment and partly cloudy skies with haze. During the afternoon, a warm atmosphere, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of rain with intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. North and northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. For Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 13 to 15 °C and a maximum temperature of 26 to 28 °C are forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a minimum temperature of 8 to 10 °C and a maximum temperature of 23 to 25 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and increased cloudiness during the afternoon, with the probability of showers in Michoacán, which could be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall. Isolated rains in Jalisco and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. West and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy sky with morning fog banks in the mountains of the region. Cloudy in the afternoon with very heavy occasional rains in Guerrero and Oaxaca, as well as heavy rains in Chiapas; These will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail, and could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Cool to temperate in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region and with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy sky with fog banks at dawn in high areas of the region, cloudy in the afternoon with heavy rains in Veracruz, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall, as well as isolated rains in Tabasco. Cool to mild in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h on the coasts of the region.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with rains and intervals of showers in Quintana Roo and isolated rains in Campeche and Yucatán. The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, as well as showers in Zacatecas; these rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall, as well as isolated rains in Aguascalientes.

Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region; gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies with banks of fog in the mountains in the morning. In the afternoon, cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains in Puebla and Morelos, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. In addition to showers in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Guanajuato, all the rains with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 in Guanajuato.