Genoa – A weather warning for strong winds today and tomorrow in Liguria has been issued by the Ligurian Regional Agency for Environmental Protection (Arpal), in particular from the early hours of the night north winds are expected in the center and east of the region up to 70-80 kilometers per hour with gusts over 100 kilometers per hour on the ridges and at the mouth of exposed valleys, while in western Liguria up to 50-60 kilometers per hour with gale-force gusts on the ridges. A general decrease in winds is expected from the central hours of tomorrow, Saturday 14 September, to weak or moderate in the second part of the afternoon.