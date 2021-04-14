In what is a fact unusual and that adds to the criticism of the business sector to the economic policy, the Mediterranean Foundation released a harsh document this afternoon under the title, “The State is a burden that taxpayers can no longer support”. He argues that after falling from 33.8% to 30.9% of GDP between 2015 and 2019, “the tax pressure in Argentina rose to 32.4% in 2020 and points to 33.1% in 2021, resuming an upward trend that it had exhibited between 2002 and 2015, when it went from 19.3 to 33.8% of GDP, about 15 percentage points of rise in 13 years “.

Born in 1977, at the initiative of 34 companies in Córdoba, the Foundation has as partners the main companies in the country. It rose to fame for being Domingo Cavallo’s think tank when he was Minister of Economy. It is currently chaired by Pia Astori, of the industrial group that bears his surname and its vice president is Marcos Brito, from Macro. Some executives are Sergio Roggio, Sebastián Bagó, Luis Betnaza, Euclides Bugliotti, and Adrián Urquía, among others.

In the document it indicates that in an international comparison of tax pressure, Argentina and Brazil clearly appear in the lead in Latin America, also surpassing many developed countries such as USA Australia and South Korea. Only in Europe are higher figures observed, with some countries exceeding 45% of GDP.

“The tax pressure GDP rose 11 points in two decades in Argentina, to finance public spending that also increased dramatically in that period, when it went from 30 to 47% of GDP. Since the sharp rise in taxes it was not enough to finance such an increase in public spending “, he emphasizes in the document., And adds that a high primary deficit was also generated, which in 2020 was 6.5% of GDP (for this year the budget foresees 4.2%), “with its known consequences in terms of inflation and indebtedness.”

It also highlights that “Argentina is located like this with one of the highest weights of the state in the economy in Latin America, surpassed in the world by some European countries, although with a notable difference in the quality and efficiency of public services. Argentina, despite spending 17 extra GDP points in the public sector in the last two decades, does not show a noticeable improvement in some key variables that the State should influence, such as education, security or the poverty rate. “

The example he uses is what happened in the last 2 decades with the average score of Argentine students in the PISA tests: “it fell by 2.3% in Mathematics and 3.8% in Language, with an improvement of 2% in Sciences. In the same period, the poverty rate went from 32 to 42% of the population, despite the fact that the national administration’s spending on assistance to families (social plans) increased 290% in real terms, going from 0.6 to 1.8% of GDP “.

Here, other highlights of the document:

“Additionally, froze the gradual reduction of taxes approved by the 2017 tax reform, which will most likely have future repercussions on increases in some taxes, such as Gross Income from the provinces. In short, in Argentina there is high tax pressure, but also uncertainty as to whether it will not rise further, given the new trend and renewed vision of the role of the state in the economy.

“In 2021 the Extraordinary Solidarity Contribution was also added, which taxes people from a certain level of wealth, even when the personal property tax already exists and taxes on real estate, motor vehicles and boats applied by local governments.

“Additionally, it has affected the levels of trust and perception of legal uncertainty that predominates among economic agents, with foreseeable future effects on investment levels.

“Although it is argued that the amount produced by said contribution will be used for social spending and to offset the effects of the pandemic, the question that Argentine policy should answer is how it has happened that, after a spectacular rise in tax pressure and public spending on the last 20 years, the State You are not yet able to cover basic social expenses nor have you been able to generate a savings fund to face contingencies, instead of resorting to extraordinary levies on the private sector, in an economy that has been ten years of stagflation, six years without creating private employment and three consecutive years of recession. “