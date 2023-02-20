Strong tremor shakes Turkey, Syria and Lebanon: magnitude was 6.4

Preliminary reports from the Turkish authorities detail a strong earthquake in that country, which occurred on the night of that nation (noon Colombian time).

The quake was of magnitude 6.4 and comes two weeks after the devastating earthquake that caused more than 41,000 dead.

This tremor was also felt in Syria and Lebanon.

In addition to this tremor, another aftershock of magnitude 5.8 was recorded. The authorities ask citizens not to be located near dangerous buildings. In addition, there are images of various cracked structures after these earthquakes.

According to emergency agencies, the strong tremor had the Uzunbag region as its epicenter, on the Turkish border with Syria and Lebanon.

At the moment, the authorities of these three countries have not reported in detail on possible effects. However, in Turkey they reported structural damage in areas close to the epicenter.

In Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, hundreds of inhabitants evacuated the buildings after the strong tremor.

This magnitude 6.4 quake represents the strongest aftershock since the devastating earthquakes of February 6, the Turkish emergency agency AFAD said.

