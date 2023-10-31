This Monday, October 30, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake 29 kilometers from the city of Kingstonin the northeast of the Jamaica islandas reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake occurred at 10:57 am (local time). According to the International newspaper ‘Observer’, the tremor was perceived in nearby countries such as Cuba, Cayman Islands, Bahamas and Haiti.

The authorities have not given an official report of material or personal damage from the event. So far there are no injuries reported.

Jamaican congressman and politician Robert Miller spread ‘X’ on his social network asking citizens if they felt the earthquake, and also declared that “It’s the strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt in my life.”. In the publication she added a video that shows the consequences of the movement in a supermarket.

The Colombian Geological Service identified this seismic event on its radars and reported that it occurred a shallow depth. On social networks there are different videos that managed to capture the moment of the earthquake in the city of Jamaica.

The videos recorded collapses in homes, debris on public roads, downed electricity cables and supermarkets with their products on the ground.

Among the damages recorded by citizens, you can see videos of the facilities of a cement factory collapsing in the midst of the earthquake that affected Jamaica and different countries.

Activate seismic alerts on your cell phone



The Google seismic alert It is a free service for users of Android. If it is not activated on your mobile device, you can activate it manually.

“The Android Earthquake Alert System is a free service that detects earthquakes around the world and can alert Android users before the shaking begins,” Google notes.

To do so, you have to follow the following step by step:

Google tremor alert.

1. Open phone settings.

2. Press ‘Safety & Emergency’ and then ‘Earthquake Alerts’.

If you don’t find ‘Safety & Emergency’, press ‘Location’, then ‘Advanced’, then select ‘Earthquake Alerts’.

And that’s it, the system ShakeAlert It sends a signal to Android’s earthquake alert system, which in turn sends an earthquake alert directly to users.

How to act during an earthquake?



From the Red Cross always recommend breathe and keep the calm before making hasty decisions. If you are inside an earthquake-resistant building, you can crouch for protection under a passed piece of furniture or against a wall.

Remember to keep fetal position, protecting the neck and head with the arms.

If the place where you are located does not have earthquake resistance, it is recommended evacuate as soon as possible and stay away from suspended objects and windows.

It is important to have an emergency kit at your workplace or home and agree on a meeting point.

