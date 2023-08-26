We will discuss the options with you if you are looking for a strong towing vehicle for a horse trailer.

We often already have an idea of ​​what it should be when we give an AB advice here at the editorial office. Not only if a six-cylinder boxer has to be behind the rear axle (and the no-go is a Porsche), but you can already get an idea based on a certain budget.

Strong towing vehicle for a horse trailer (with 2 horses)

But with Dieter’s request. He is looking for a car for his girlfriend. She has horses and also transports them. Until recently she did this with a 1-horse trailer, but she is switching to a 2-horse trailer. This requires a significantly stronger car. And they asked us to see what is possible.

The car must be able to pull at least 2,000 kilos, but preferably more of course. For safety (or at least the feeling of safety) 2,500 kg is welcome. Four-wheel drive is a must for good traction. Oh, and finally, rather not a car with more than 80,000 km.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a strong towing vehicle below:

Current/Past Cars: N/A Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €25,000 Annual mileage: 15,000 km Fuel Preference: No Reason to purchase another car: Car with larger horse trailer Family composition: N/A (we bet on 2 horses, red) Preferred Brands / Models: No No-go brands / models: No

Disclaimer strong towing vehicle:

We already have a disclaimer: try not to focus too much on a low mileage. That is difficult to find in this segment, most cars are used to travel or to work. The copies with few kilometers were relatively expensive. The only USP: the low mileage. And if you start driving it yourself, that added value disappears. So it can certainly pay off by slightly increasing the margin.

Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 4Motion Aut. High line

€24,995

2014

50,000 km

What is it?

The Volkswagen Amarok is of all pick-ups that you want to use for normal driving. Yes, there are also basic Amaroks for the military, but in general they are quite luxurious and beautifully finished pick-ups. You don’t really have the idea that you are dealing with a company car.

How does it drive?

Very good in itself, but you can’t escape it: this Volkswagen has a ladder chassis and although it is the size of a Range Rover, the driving qualities are certainly not. If you just drive normally with traffic, the engine is sufficiently powerful and the comfort seems to be sufficient. If you sit down in front of it, you will notice that the 2 liters have nothing left. Later versions have the V6, but they are outside the budget, unfortunately. Or you have to make concessions in terms of mileage.

Volkswagen costs

Consumption: 1 to 9.8

Fuel: 252 pm

Weight: 1,876 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 162 pm (private delivery van)

Insurance: € 100 pm

Costs per month: € 514

Maintenance forecast

In general, these are reliable cars. Not flawless, but reliable. You can get the biggest problems with the manual gearbox, so look for a version with an automatic transmission (then you also have at least 180 hp, also nice). And to be perfectly honest, we’d rather do a younger six-cylinder diesel with more miles than a four-cylinder with low miles.

Depreciation forecast

Touaregs drop to absolute zero, but not Amaroks. Logical, they are a bit more modern. But there is more than that: the Amarok is a real workhorse and has a handy cargo box, the Touareg is really a crossover in that respect. The Amarok will therefore always represent something of value.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6 Overland Summit (WK2)

€19,950

2011

80,000 km

What is it?

Perhaps the biggest leap a car has made from one (moderate) fashion model to a very good one. The Jeep Grand Cherokee of this WK2 generation is a winner. The interior, in particular, is an extremely large leap from the old Grand Cherokee.

The model was introduced in 2010 and ran until 2021, so you don’t drive around in a huge outdated model. In fact, since the new one is not (yet) available here, it is still the most recent Grand Cherokee

How does it drive?

The WK2 generation has independent wheel suspension all around and that does the car a lot of good. In fact, the car secretly has quite a few parts from the Mercedes-Benz M-Class (the W166 generation, that is).

The Jeep is especially very comfortable. In terms of engines, we found both a petrol and a diesel. To make the comparison more interesting, we opt for the petrol this time. It is sufficiently powerful, but secretly you want that diesel if you have to pull a lot.

Volkswagen costs

Consumption: 1 to 7.85

Fuel: €357

Weight: 2,166 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 125 per month

Insurance: € 60 p.m

Costs per month: € 542

Maintenance forecast

In terms of maintenance costs you can wet your chest, but that applies to all cars in this overview, actually. It is not that the Jeep is demonstrably less reliable than the rest, on the contrary. The disadvantage is that there are fewer dealers and specialists.

Depreciation forecast

Not too good. Jeep Grand Cherokees write off like crazy. Fortunately, it is a brand that always has fans, but it is a smaller market. On the other hand, we found a copy that is already just 5 grand under your budget. And you will always get 10 mille for it in a few years.

Opel Insignia Grand Sport 2.0T 4×4 (B)

€21,860 (Germany)

2017

70,000 km

What is it?

A real Opel! Look, in principle it is not necessary at all to drive around with such a huge 4×4 to pull a cart. Do you want 2,500 kilograms or more? Then you have to choose a thick SUV, but there are a few cars that are allowed to pull more than 2 tons. Many of them are premium German, but how about the Opel Insignia? With four-wheel drive, it can pull 2,200 kg. By the way, you probably have to import for a while, because this version has hardly been delivered in the Netherlands.

How does it drive?

Neat. In this case it drives brilliantly, actually. It is a modern D-segment car and that drives better than a large ‘real’ SUV. The weight is lower, it is more stable and it is more comfortable. The engine is more than potent, with 260 hp this really comes off well. In fact, you can keep up with quite a few serious cars on the Autobahn (limited to 250 km/h!). If you need to pull something every once in a while, it’s a great option.

Opel costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.46

Fuel: €296

Weight: 1,549 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 77 per month

Insurance: 90 pm

Cost per month: 463 pm

Maintenance forecast

These are still young cars, so there is little chance that you will have to carry out major maintenance immediately. Some copies are at a German dealer and have a used warranty that is valid throughout Europe. An advantage over the large cars in this overview is that the costs of keeping it running are lower. Think of parts and the like.

Depreciation forecast

Large Opels with special technology on board is not an investment to cash in within a few years. On the contrary, just look at the previous generation Insignia OPC. But these Insignias are considerably lighter and more economical. You hardly see them anymore. And that draw weight is really a USP of the Insignia that we never heard about, strangely enough. Nevertheless, you write off half of it in 3-4 years.

Yolo: Toyota Land Cruiser Van 2.8 D4-D (150)

€24,995

2012

195,000 km

What is it?

If all you need is a strong tow vehicle, get the best Toyota Land Cruiser you can find. And yes, we do say Yolo, but as is often the case, that is not too bad. If there is one car that is suitable for heavy work and very reliable, it is the Toyota Land Cruiser. For 25 mille you have a gray license plate version 2 tons on the clock. That seems like a lot for a Land Cruiser, but it isn’t. You can also see it in the prices, because there are plenty of Land Cruisers with more kilometers for sale for the same amount.

How does it drive?

Yeah, actually not that very good. You may not say it, but a four-cylinder diesel with commercial vehicle roots and a ladder chassis is not really fun. But it is typically one of those cars that you have to give it a hard time to appreciate it. With the axles in the mud, heavy horse trailer behind it and in the rain: a Land Cruiser like this pulls it. Low gearing is present, of course. And off-road you really come a long way with this Toyota. Just don’t drive it 400 km every day for fun. Then there are better options, but if you are looking for a very strong tow vehicle, this is simply the best option.

Toyota costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.19

Fuel: €269

Weight: 2,080 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 182 (van private

Insurance: €95 per month

Costs per month: € 546

Maintenance forecast

Nothing. It’s a Toyota. No kidding, these cars have a very good image and rightly so. What people sometimes forget is that maintaining a 2,000 kg off-roader is very expensive. In addition, parts can sometimes be surprisingly expensive. The advantage is that there are few maintenance costs.

Depreciation forecast

Not very much. Especially if you don’t drive much. If you can buy it competitively from a private individual, you’re a big buyer and you can drive around almost depreciation-free.

Conclusion strong towing vehicle for horse trailer:

Mileage does not say everything by a long shot and with a maximum of 80,000 km it is very difficult to find something that meets the requirements. That said, there is of course something to be found. Everything stands or falls with how often you ride those horses. Our recommendation: that Jeep Grand Cherokee and then with the 3.0 CRD diesel. Great travel cars and great not to pull.

