A strong tornado hit the city of Catania this afternoon, Tuesday 4 October, causing damage and injuries. The strong wind has ripped up parts of the roofs of the houses, knocking down trees and lampposts left on the ground on the pavement.

The Municipality makes it known that there are also some injured and it is “recommended that citizens pay the utmost attention and not leave the house except for urgent reasons”. The ring road went haywire due to the presence of trees on the pavement. 118, firefighters and municipal and regional civil protection were alerted for rescue interventions. There were several calls to the fire brigade for flooding of cellars and garages.

The Municipality makes it known that there are also some injured and it is “recommended that citizens pay the utmost attention and not leave the house except for urgent reasons”. The ring road went haywire due to the presence of trees on the pavement. 118, firefighters and municipal and regional civil protection were alerted for rescue interventions. There were several calls to the fire brigade for flooding of cellars and garages.