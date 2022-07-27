Worldwide i deaths from lightning are estimated between 6 and 24 thousand a year, but the number of those affected is much higher because in 9 cases out of 10 the discharge is not fatal, so much so that there is also an association of survivors, the Lightning Strike & Electrical Shock Survivors International. The current that comes from lightning is a lot, true (it can exceed 100 thousand amperes), but it passes so quickly (from 10 to 100 milliseconds) that it mostly flows on the surface, burning the skin and clothes: the discharge becomes lethal in cases where passes through the body provoking internal burns or a cardiac arrestbecause the heart is short-circuited giving atrial fibrillation (ie an irregular, accelerated and inefficient heartbeat) or the complete absence of the beat, or a respiratory arrest if it passes through nerve or respiratory centers.