The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Sunday, 20th, that patience is needed to build a strengthened third way for the elections to the Presidency of the Republic this year. “Third strong way is a question that doesn’t want to be silent. We have to be patient to build a strengthened third way with a single candidacy, if possible”, he said during a live promoted by the Parlatório group, with the participation of former presidents of the Republic Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Michel Temer (MDB).

Doria highlighted that a single third-way candidacy is not mandatory, but “makes sense”. “We have two extremes leading the campaign in this pre-election phase, (Jair) Bolsonaro and Lula, they are two who attend the extreme, and we have the field that can be the third way”, he pointed out. “It will be a nightmare if we have Lula as president again or if we keep Bolsonaro.”

The toucan said that the Bolsonaro government “thinks it can break the spending ceiling” and that it has been making successive mistakes. “We are going to keep the economy under control, privatize it, keep the public machine functioning, a good dialogue with the legislature.”

Doria stressed that today there is a large volume of capital available in the international market and that Brazil is losing investment opportunities. “The country is losing opportunities due to the current government’s confusion, lack of credibility and political stability.”

