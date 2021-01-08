These yellow paper butterflies were the symbol of victims of sexual slavery during a funeral ceremony for former South Korean “comfort woman” Kim Bok-dong (February 2019) (JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

It is an old dispute that poisons relations between the two countries. And it has just been revived by the verdict of a court in Seoul, the South Korean capital. Justice decided this Friday, January 8 to condemn the Japanese government to pay compensation to 12 of these “comfort women”. 74,000 euros for each of them. What are modestly called “comfort women” are in fact sex slaves.

It is estimated that during the first half of the 20th century, nearly 200,000 women were forced into prostitution in what must be called brothels, made available to the Japanese army, when the Korean peninsula was occupied by the regime. imperial (from 1910 to 1945). The subject has long remained taboo. And this is the first time that a court decision has ruled in favor of these women, now very old. The examination of the complaints lasted 8 years, and during this time, 7 of the 12 complainants lost their lives. They are now represented by their families and by a well-known association in South Korea, House of Sharing. The court’s decision is making headlines in both countries.

Japan is furious: the South Korean ambassador in Tokyo has even been summoned forthwith by the Japanese authorities. Japan considers that this court decision ignores its sovereignty: a foreign court does not have to ask us for money, essentially considers the Japanese government. It is for this reason that he will not appeal: it would recognize the legitimacy of South Korean justice. And above all, seen from Tokyo, everything has been settled since a 1965 treaty which allowed the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This treaty stipulated in fact that any complaints between nationals were “definitively settled”. Except that at the time, the question of “comfort women” was not in the public domain. The law of silence continued to reign on the subject. South Korean justice considers that the Japanese government at the time of the imperial regime, had erected a real system of sexual slavery. What the complainants are demanding, moreover, are not so much compensation as an acknowledgment of responsibility by Japan.

And suddenly, relations between the two countries are very tense; in fact, they have been very tense for a while, with several disputes linked to the past: another relates to forced labor, imposed there also by the Japanese Empire. And that will probably not get better in the days to come. For two reasons. On the one hand, another South Korean court must rule on January 13 on a similar complaint, 20 people, again 20 cases of “comfort women”. On the other hand, proceedings are underway to force Japan to settle the compensation awarded in today’s decision: and that could involve the seizure of Japanese property in Korea. The tension is not going to drop anytime soon.