In the most important match of the date in Ligue 1, PSG won 2-0 on their visit to Olympique Marseille. Ferreira and Ramos scored the goals for the Parisians, who lead the championship very comfortably.
However, the most important thing happened in the 65th minute, when Luis Enrique decided to replace Mbappé, to the surprise of the French forward. After the meeting, the coach was consulted about this question and was forceful: “Did people not like the change? I don't mind. It's the same music every week, the same music, it's very boring. I am the coach. “I do the best I can for PSG, I will do it until my last day in Paris.”
Let us remember that Mbappé has already announced that he will leave PSG when the current 2023/24 season ends. After many twists and turns and endless rumors, the player announced that he will not renew and although there is no official confirmation, it is an open secret that he will be a Real Madrid player in 24/25.
Since that moment, the situation in the French capital has not been easy and tensions abound. All this, less than two weeks before the match against Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Will Mbappé be able to leave PSG with the Orejona under his arm?
#Strong #statements #Luis #Enrique #replaced #Mbappé #match #Olympique #Marseille
Leave a Reply