After the president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, assured that Mauricio Macri “has to be imprisoned, as soon as possible,” the PRO responded harshly and accused her of renouncing the defense of rights.

In a press release signed by Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO bloc in Deputies, and Patricia Bullrich, president of the party, the force of the former president warned that “Argentine democracy is sliding down a slope that leads to authoritarian populism” and they pointed out directly against Carlotto.

“We sincerely regret that Mrs. Carlotto has renounced the defense of human rights and dedicates herself to a persecutory task that only benefits the ruling party that she now serves with militant fanaticism,” states the press release.

The PRO statement against Carlotto.

News in development.

