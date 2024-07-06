Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship kicked off yesterday, Friday, with the participation of 571 male and female players representing 41 clubs across the country, organized by the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation. The competitions will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, at Space 42 Hall on Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi.

The first day’s competitions were attended and followed by Ali Khoury, a member of the Board of Directors of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, a member of the Executive Office of the International Kickboxing Federation, and Khaled Al-Suwaidi, a member of the Board of Directors of the game’s Federation, in addition to Fahad Al-Abdouli, Director of the Sports Activities Department at the Federation, in addition to a delegation from the International Kickboxing Federation “WACO”.

The start of the tournament witnessed fierce competition in the two types of competitions from the tournament’s approved competition program, namely (K1 and Point Fight), which witnessed the participation of 41 clubs across the country. The tournament’s competitions also witnessed a distinguished audience presence from the families of the participating players, amidst a distinguished interaction from all clubs within the country and young and junior players from the age of 8 to 18 years.

The tournament is held as part of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s agenda of events and competitions aimed at supporting and developing the game’s base and supporting the levels of players of different age groups with important experiences and tournaments that contribute to enhancing the opportunities for benefit and assessing the technical readiness of the game’s stars, including all clubs across the country.

On the other hand, today the final day competitions will be held with the final round matches at 12 noon, and the competitions will conclude at 6 pm.

For his part, Fahad Al Abdouli, Director of Sports Activities Department at the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said: “The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship represents an important milestone for the Federation, the clubs and all participants, due to its great value and its role in supporting our ongoing plans to discover promising talents, assess the technical levels of the game’s base, and work to expand its scope and spread its culture in society, in a way that supports the Federation’s programmes and opportunities to prepare national teams and prepare them for major international tournaments and forums that will be held during the coming period.”

He added: “We are pleased with the large participation of the target groups in each tournament on our competition agenda, which reflects the importance and status of the game among clubs and players and confirms the extent of interaction and development that it witnesses. I wish success to all participants, and I call on the fans to attend and cheer on their champions up close.”