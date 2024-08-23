Sharjah (Union)

Players from Emirati clubs and teams succeeded in winning the first places in the Sharjah Jiu-Jitsu Cup on its first day, which is organized by the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club under the sponsorship of the Sharjah Sports Council and the supervision of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, hosted by Al Hamriyah Club with the participation of about 500 players from 49 teams and 52 countries.

The first day of the championship for the age group 4-12 years witnessed the presentation of technical levels that promise a distinguished future and dazzling performance. The competitions were witnessed by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, his deputy Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Hamid Hassan Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Club, members of the boards of directors of the two clubs, and a number of sports and community leaders.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the crowning of the winner with the first place cup.

For his part, His Excellency Al Owais appreciated the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of the Sharjah Sports Council, stressing that it paved the way for the development of self-defense sports in the Emirate of Sharjah, especially Jiu-Jitsu, and thanked the Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its supportive role in all aspects to support the culture of practicing the game among different age groups. He revealed that the current edition of the Sharjah Jiu-Jitsu Cup comes in preparation for Sharjah to host the next edition of the “Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship”, which is a valuable opportunity for preparation and readiness, indicating that the participation of a large number of players and their presentation of impressive technical levels reflects the soundness of the technical plans followed.

In turn, Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Club, said: We are happy to host the second edition of the Sharjah Jiu-Jitsu Cup, and we have provided all sports services to make the tournament a success. He stressed that hosting a large number of players in cooperation with the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club is an honor for us, describing the technical levels and high morals as encouraging more tournaments.