Strong snowstorm approaching the northeastern United States

A large storm that will cover snow is expected to blow several cities on the eastern coast of the United States after it hit Washington, DC.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in the northeastern United States, in an area extending from Virginia to Maine.

In New Jersey and part of Connecticut, snow cover is expected to have a density of between 45 and 60 centimeters, according to the agency.

As the storm approached, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, allowing authorities to block some roads, evacuate homes and provide the necessary safety equipment for citizens. He also ordered the suspension of all public transportation at the state level until Monday.

“Charge your devices, and if you are affected by power outages, report it immediately,” he wrote on Twitter, addressing his countrymen.

And moved the storm that struck California, to the Midwest, which affected Chicago in particular.

In Washington, it began snowing during Saturday night and Sunday. The National Weather Service predicted snow cover of up to 20 cm in Baltimore.

The storm is expected to continue until Tuesday.

A White House official said that President Joe Biden had gathered his advisers to discuss a set of files, including the storm issue.