Warrior.- sentences between 29 and 36 years in prisonand fines of between 254,000 and 270,000 pesos, received three members of the criminal group of the sweeperin Guerrero.

A federal judge dictated the sentencesafter the test data provided by the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), of the General Prosecutor of the Republicpublishes Excelsior.

Francis Pachecoalias “El Frank”, was sentenced to 36 years in prison, to pay a fine of 270 thousand pesos, and to pay reparation for the damage. He was found guilty of the crimes of organized crime, kidnapping and carrying of firearm for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Juan Carlos Hernandezalias "El Chile" or "El Chilango", and Lorenzo Lopezalias "El Cochi", were sentenced to 29 years and 10 months in prison and to pay a fine of more than 254 thousand pesos each, since they were found guilty of the crimes of organized crime and against healthin the modality of possession of dope and cocaine.

The three already sentenced were arrested in January 2012, in Acapulco de Juárez, in possession of a long weapon (rifle) and a short weapon (pistol) of calibers exclusively used by the Mexican Armed Forces.

The fourth district judge in Guerrero handed down the sentences; the three men are being held in the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 14 “CPS-Durango”.