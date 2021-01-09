Borussia Dortmund wins the top game against RB Leipzig. In the second half, Sancho and Haaland turn up and make things clear. Leipzig missed the leap to the top of the table and stayed in second place. BVB builds up a little cushion on the pursuers and remains in second place in the table.
Goals: 0: 1 Sancho (55th), 0: 2 Haaland (71st), 0: 3 Haaland (83rd), 1: 3 Sörloth (89th)
Uneventful initial phase
At the beginning of the game, both teams are relatively harmless forward. The systems of the two trainers largely neutralize each other. The Dortmunders set their priority on being stable and not inviting Leipzig to opportunities. An almost hesitant start for Borussia. Leipzig puts more pressure on the ball and opponents, but it doesn’t create much. It is waiting and waiting for the gap. Referee Daniel Siebert lets a lot go and when he whistles the cards get stuck for the time being. It is a calm and confident referee performance.
Above all, Leipzig tries to get Angelino into play on the left wing. Thomas Meunier has noticeably problems with the little Spaniard. On the other hand, it is important not to let Erling Haaland get a chance. Leipzig stands tall and uses the offside to prevent runs in depth. The game is characterized by tactics and mutual observation. You can’t attribute an advantage to any team, even if Leipzig has a little more from the game.
Roman Bürki has to intervene for the first time after 24 minutes. Sabitzer plays on the outside of Angelino. Its qualities should be known. Nevertheless he can cross without being pushed. Poulsen’s header lowers as an arc lamp. Bürki grabs securely. It is the first shot on goal of the game. Then Leipzig continues. Haidara gets a great ball from Forsberg just a minute later. But instead of completing himself from six meters, he tries again to lay across the penalty area. There would have been more in there, would have looked up. The next corner doesn’t bring anything.
Dortmund tries more pressing – Witsel has to go out injured
Instead of creating something of their own, BVB is now trying the Leipzig tactics. The black and yellow go on it very early and cause enormous pressure on the trade fair townspeople. RB can’t really cope with that. An orderly game structure is quickly prevented. In this Dortmund pressing phase, Axel Witsel gets stuck in the 28th minute of the game and has to be replaced. Very bitter for Borussia Dortmund. It seems to be something serious and the failure will probably be protracted. For him, Emre Can comes into the game. A setback for Borussia, which is getting better and better.
With Witsel’s injury, the game also slows down. It’s just as tactical as in the first twenty minutes. It is really not a top game that deserves this name so far. Most of the scenes are ultimately duels and ball losses in midfield, but these are not punished. The teams’ best players are undoubtedly Upamecano and Hummels. In minute 41 Olmo dares a volley shot from the edge of the sixes. But that goes over half a meter. It just isn’t a game with plenty of opportunities.
Dortmund after the break with more access
With the start of the second half, Borussia Dortmund worked harder to gain more play. As in the middle of the first half, BVB is relying on increased and early pressing. That is having an effect. BVB recorded their first two shots on goal in the 49th minute. Tyler Adams opens the left side dangerously and Sancho can use the room. He sticks to Reus, who seeks the conclusion from an acute angle. Gulasci can parry with his fist. Can jump the highest at the corner kick that follows. But his header goes over the goal.
Borussia seems to have found gaps in the Leipzig network at halftime. Because suddenly it is only in the direction of the Leipziger Tor. And BVB can benefit from this. After their own throw-in at the center line, Reus and Haaland play a great one-two and thus lever out the entire Leipzig defense. Haaland starts on the right and puts the ball across in the penalty area. Sancho ran perfectly into position and closes from eleven meters into the lower left corner (55th) No defense chance for Gulasci.
The Dortmund tour is deserved. You have invested more in the minutes so far. Leipzig has to put up with the question of why the team does not seem to find any means to get dangerously close to the goal of the guests. Instead, Dortmund continues in the same way. Haaland is sent into the penalty area, but Gulasci can just steer his left foot hit the bar (65th).
Dortmund remains the more dangerous team. But aluminum is also lucky. In the 67th minute, Olmo himself is a little surprised that he can get into the penalty area so easily. He tries the shot in the long left corner. But the ball bounces off the inner post and back into the field. It now seems to be a very entertaining second half.
Dortmund is callous
As on the assembly line, there are now goal area scenes. And BVB hits again. Haaland initiates the attack himself, playing to the left, where Sancho and Guerreiro employ the Leipzig back team. Sancho’s flank cannot be prevented. Haaland is ready at the second post and heads the ball past Gulasci into the Leipzig goal (71st). A great attack by the guests and strongly enforced by the Norwegian.
RB tries hard, but every advance now harbors the risk of a counterattack by Dortmund. Edin Terzic’s team has now adjusted to that. Haaland cannot finish an attack in the 83rd minute cleanly. It seems as if Leipzig can no longer achieve anything. Dortmund underlines its performance again. Reus pulls across the middle of the RB penalty area. Nobody from Leipzig feels responsible for him. This is another reason why he can play a great plug-in pass on the starting Erling Haaland without resistance. Peter Gulasci turns around very cool and scores his second goal of the evening (84th).
Too late, but in the end RB Leipzig still scored a goal. Alexander Sörloth can use a cross into the penalty area. Bürki still parries his header, but the rebound falls directly in front of the Leipzig striker’s feet. Then it is no longer a big challenge to shoot him over the goalkeeper who is lying on the ground (89th).
Then it’s over. Borussia Dortmund deserved to win the top game against RB Leipzig in the end. The second half was a clear improvement in performance. If BVB came with speed, Leipzig had nothing more to oppose. The Red Bulls largely gave up the game after the 2-0 draw. The fear of another goal that came anyway was too great. The altitude is also okay this evening. Edin Terzic gave his team exactly the right match plan for the second 45 minutes.
