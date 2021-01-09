Above all, Leipzig tries to get Angelino into play on the left wing. Thomas Meunier has noticeably problems with the little Spaniard. On the other hand, it is important not to let Erling Haaland get a chance. Leipzig stands tall and uses the offside to prevent runs in depth. The game is characterized by tactics and mutual observation. You can’t attribute an advantage to any team, even if Leipzig has a little more from the game.

#Meunier is simply not fully suitable for this level. Too seldom properly playable, many bad passes, technically limited. The staff on the position was at #BVB simply wrongly rated in summer. #RBLBVB – Stefan Döring (@Doering_Stefan) January 9, 2021

Dortmund is playing like Friedhelm Funkel’s troops in the relegation battle today. #RBLBVB #BVB – Martin (@Fredjnho) January 9, 2021

Get well soon #Witsel – but with #Can and #Delaney now finally the defensive midfield, what I am in the current phase of the #BVB want to see? #RBLBVB – Stephan Senger (@SengerStephan) January 9, 2021

The @SkySportDE The moderator sees an “interesting football game with a lot of speed”, since he can only watch another game on the monitor, he cannot mean the one on the lawn #RBLBVB – Heiko Röhrig (@heiko_roehrig) January 9, 2021

You finally notice a reaction after the break. At Favre, things usually continued after half-time as it left off in the first #RBLBVB – Björn Lotz (@ blotz79) January 9, 2021

The Dortmund tour is deserved. You have invested more in the minutes so far. Leipzig has to put up with the question of why the team does not seem to find any means to get dangerously close to the goal of the guests. Instead, Dortmund continues in the same way. Haaland is sent into the penalty area, but Gulasci can just steer his left foot hit the bar (65th).

Dortmund remains the more dangerous team. But aluminum is also lucky. In the 67th minute, Olmo himself is a little surprised that he can get into the penalty area so easily. He tries the shot in the long left corner. But the ball bounces off the inner post and back into the field. It now seems to be a very entertaining second half.

Are they playing post and picket shooting now? #RBLBVB – Marcel (@Der_Mazze) January 9, 2021

Oh. My. God.

How well was that played please.

From front to back. #RBLBVB – Yoki⁵⁹ (@ Yoki1909) January 9, 2021

3-0 away in Leipzig is an announcement.#RBLBVB – Ashton Hutscha (@Ashton_Hutscha) January 9, 2021

Dortmund must be very annoyed that they have played badly so often so far. Bayern would have been beatable this season and the second half shows that much more would have been possible with the team.#RBLBVB #BVB – Chris (@ chris_scp07) January 9, 2021

Then it’s over. Borussia Dortmund deserved to win the top game against RB Leipzig in the end. The second half was a clear improvement in performance. If BVB came with speed, Leipzig had nothing more to oppose. The Red Bulls largely gave up the game after the 2-0 draw. The fear of another goal that came anyway was too great. The altitude is also okay this evening. Edin Terzic gave his team exactly the right match plan for the second 45 minutes.