The last two dates of the League, in which the qualifiers for the semifinal home runs were defined, were marked by some controversial arbitration decisions. The most serious, those that occurred on Sunday in Medellín, where the DIM defeated Deportivo Pasto 1-0.

That day, judge Éder Vergara and the VAR, headed by Lisandro Castillo, took away a legitimate goal from Medellín, due to an alleged foul by Jhon Palacios, and then sanctioned a disputed penalty with which the DIM ended up winning the match, cConverted by Edwuin Cetré at minute 90+10.

What happened that day generated some very strong statements against arbitration by the president of Independiente Medellín, Daniel Ossa.

“I think what was going to happen to us today (Sunday) at the Atanasio Girardot is unheard of, and today we wanted to raise a voice of protest against the arbitration that we were, that we were in the game,” said Ossa. “It is not possible that the VAR has called the judge to annul a legitimate goal, where (Palacios) takes half a length in the single jump ”, added.

Medellín beats Unión and qualifies. See also The former minister Frattini, Olympic gold collar of the IOC, has died at the age of 65 Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

“We have to improve in Colombian soccer, but we have to do it from all points of view, we as leaders bringing better teams, being more timely in salaries, having infrastructure, but arbitration, gentlemen, and we do it today that we won , so that it does not seem that we are being crybaby when we lost and possibly today we would have been eliminated ”, insisted the manager.

“Today was going to be an improper manipulation of the VAR; And the arbitration today of this man is very bad, I am not even going to name him by name or surname because he does not deserve to return to Atanasio to whistle for Independiente Medellín, and I think not to any stadium, ”he assured.

daniel ossa Daniel Ossa, president of Medellin Photo: Youtube: Radio Múnera

The strong sanction of the Dimayor to the president of Medellín

The Disciplinary Committee of the championship applied a strong punishment to Ossa for those statements: four months of suspension to carry out any activity related to soccer and a fine of 34 million pesos.

“The statements of the President of the DIM compromised the good image of at least four (4) taxpayers especially protected by the imputed disciplinary rule, as they were unfounded statements and without evidence that would allow the recipients of said statements to dispute what was expressed ”, says the resolution.

“The person investigated knows precisely who is the recipient of his disagreement and by virtue of his position, he has the appropriate mechanisms to formulate it in a different scenario and not distorting the nature of the post-match round,” adds the Committee.

Celebration of Medellín after beating Pasto. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

“But in addition to what has been said, he establishes his position stating that “we are not doing anything to improve arbitration”, that is, it compromises the image of the National Arbitration Commission as well as the Colombian Football Federation, by saying that it is not done nothing to improve the arbitration in the FPC when in his capacity as Executive President he knows the original scenarios such as the assemblies, the various actions that are being carried out for this purpose ”, he concludes.

SPORTS

More sports news