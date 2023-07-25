The Communist Party’s Politburo, the highest decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, pledged to adjust policies for the real estate sector at a major economic planning meeting.

As a result of these promises, the “Hang Seng” index, which tracks major Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, rose by 4.4 percent, marking the largest rise since June 2, and the yuan rose by about 0.6 percent, while dollar-denominated bonds of Chinese real estate developers also rose.

Beijing’s pledges to extricate the housing sector from severe recession also revived global metal prices, especially copper and iron ore, as the real estate market represents about 40 percent of Chinese demand for steel, and it is also important for the consumption of minerals such as copper, aluminum and zinc.

China announced that it has identified several key sectors that will be focused on stimulating private investment, in the context of the government’s efforts to promote private sector growth in the country.

The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission said it will work to address the concerns of private sector enterprises related to financing difficulties, in the areas of transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture, while the National Documentation and Research Commission (NDRC) pledged to create an index of priority projects and adopted measures to improve financing support for private investment projects.

The moves come as private investment in fixed assets in China during the first half of 2023 declined by 0.2 percent year on year, although total investment in fixed assets increased by 3.8 percent in the same period.

Last week, China’s State Council stressed the importance of revitalizing the private sector, and announced measures that include plans to improve the country’s business environment and improve the allocation of private capital for major infrastructure projects.

The National Development and Reform Committee also pledged to ensure support for other resources for private investment projects, such as land use, and to encourage private investment projects to issue REIT credit products to stimulate more investments.