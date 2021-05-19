In the premiere of the “La Academia” format of ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21), Marcelo Tinelli’s cycle, the instagramer debuted Mar Tarrés who received a strong rejection on Twitter because of a comment you made and that, as they pointed out in the social network, is a typical phrase of anti-Semitic thought.

In the preview, in dialogue with the host, the young comedian who carries as a banner the preaching against discrimination against people because of the size of their bodies, began by telling, not without regret, that her boyfriend had left her shortly after she began rehearsals for “The Academy”.

Then, he wanted to put humor to the matter and told Tinelli that in the previous broadcast he had seen one of his friends who is not currently in a relationship, and that he liked him a lot.

Joke goes, joke comes, Marcelo asked him if it was Adrián Suar and he proposed to introduce him to him. Tarrés replied that it was indeed him.

Next, Mar Tarrés added the phrase that earned him so much rejection: “I want a Jew with money,” he concluded.

As expected, being a cliché of anti-Semitism to associate Jews with the possession of money, criticism of the participant of “The Academy” exploded on Twitter. For example, some of the tweets on the subject:

“I want a Jew with money” says Mar Tarres …

THEN SHE CRIES WHEN SHE IS DISRIMINATED. LOUD THAT COMMENT FROM THE PARTICIPANT – Maria Belen Villalba (@mariabelenv) May 19, 2021

Half creepy what Mar Tarrés is saying about Jewish men: does she come to break stereotypes of beauty and insist with others? 😑 #ShowmatchLaAcademia – Pablo M. Shiff (@pableshiff) May 19, 2021

“A Jew with Silver” Mar Tarrés, Showmatch. Now you understand why education is essential? – Vach (@vache_hoveyan) May 19, 2021

Mar tarres no Jew with Silver would give you an antisemitic ball prepare for the complaint that you are going to eat – ROMI 💛💚💜 (@ romina_50447) May 19, 2021

I see TT to the infumable unpresentable of Mar Tarres, and I see that she said that I want to go out with Suar because “she wants to go out with a Jew with money” … more racist does not come right? – Roman (@ roman_nob10) May 19, 2021

Performance on the track

With regard to the contest strictly, yesterday, Tuesday, at the debut of “La Academia”, the participants had to demonstrate skill in the discipline “Cubo al squared”, which required doing a choreography using the two cubes that were on the track. .

Mar Tarrés danced accompanied by her partner Franco Mariotti. The coach of both is Judith Kovalovsky who, precisely, is Adrián Suar’s sister-in-law, according to the participant herself when she asked to be introduced to the actor and director.

When Tarrés and Mariotti finished their performance, the jury made up of Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón, Hernán Piquín and Guillermina Valdés, who replaced the incumbent Ángel De Brito, absent for having contracted Covid when he went to Miami to vaccinate.

Pampita warned Mar Tarrés: “The track consumes your energy. They have to give much more. At times, I saw it as a dress rehearsal.” He put them 6.

Mar Tarres and Franco Mariotti, “La Academia”, from ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia.

Jimena Barón agreed with Carolina Ardohain in her appreciations and stressed that the choreography had been seen as a preparation prior to going out to dance. “You looked at the floor a lot and that takes away its strength,” he explained to the participant. His grade for the couple was 5.

Guillermina Valdes He told Mar: “I feel like you can do more. You are a humorist and you have what to do with.” His grade was 7. The score of Hernán Piquín it was not known because his vote is secret.

