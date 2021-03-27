A controversial phrase by Xuxa caused a huge rejection on social networks this Friday night. His mistake was so rude, that a few hours later he decided to record a new video to apologize and show his regret. What did he say? He proposed that instead of using animals to test medicines and vaccines, prisoners should be used. “If they are going to die in jail, at least they are good for something”, He launched.

It all started when the mythical “Queen of the short ones” joined a live with the Instagram account of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro. The reason for his participation was to talk about animal rights and in that context, after half an hour of talk, he expressed his damnable idea that sparked a viral scandal.

In the first place, he showed his rejection of the use of animals to test vaccines, although he admitted that he understands it: “I may not be in favor, but at the same time I understand that it is a necessity of ours, of life or death “.

“If they are going to die in jail, at least they are useful for something,” launched Xuxa.

Then, the driver, who has been active in defending animal rights for a long time, presented her “idea.” “I have a thought that may seem very mean to some people, that it may seem inhuman “, he warned knowing he was about to say a controversial phrase.

“In my opinion I think that there are many people who have done many things wrong and that he is there paying his errors ad eternum, forever in jail, that he could help in those cases there, for experiments “.

“I think they would at least serve some purpose, do you understand me? To help save lives, with medicine, everything “, Xuxa completed. The presenter of the talk, Tiago Azevedo did not question the sayings of the singer and host, but she tried to defend her initiative anyway.

“I think there are a lot of people who have done a lot of wrong things.”

“Now, human rights defenders are going to say that they cannot be used … But if it is already proven that they are people who are going to live 60 or 50 years in prison, and they are going to die there, I think they could use a little of their life to, at least, help some people trying remedies, vaccines, testing everything on those people to see if they work. That’s my opinion, since they are going to have to die in jail, that at least they serve to help with something “.

Given the scandal caused by Xuxa’s statements, the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro, which had been promoting the talk for days, removed the video from his profile. Late in the morning, the video came with the apologies.

“I decided to talk before going to sleep. I’m here to apologize to all of you, because I didn’t use the right words. I thought of one thing, I thought of many things. I wanted to talk about many topics and not shy away from the main topic, which were animals, mistreatment and people who do many things mistreating lives. And I also judged, I also mistreated ”, he indicated.

“Some people used the expression, that I was talking about races, blacks and poor prisoners, but none of that crossed my mind. What happened to me was a person who rapes a girl, who has been in prison for years and who could think of helping people in other ways. That’s wrong? That’s wrong. I expressed wrong? I expressed myself badly, ”he added.

Regretful for her mistake, Xuxa concluded: “Who am I to say that these people are there and that they should stay or die there? Who am I to do this? If I do that, I am being as bad as other people who also mistreat lives and they shouldn’t. To all of you who have judged me, or prejudged me, and have judged me well, I apologize. ”