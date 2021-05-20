Florence Vigna provided a note with Morning angels (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30 a.m.) to talk about his great debut with Facundo Mazzei at La Academia de ShowMatch (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9pm).

However, it all ended in a spicy crossover between the dancer and the panelist Yanina Latorre, who was not left behind and refuted with everything.

It happens that a while ago Yanina assured that the production of MasterChef Celebrity I was very angry with Flor Vigna because she stepped down from her role as a digital host before the end of the culinary show. And that for that reason it was not part of the second edition.

Vigna took advantage of the opportunity and reproached him for those sayings. “Yanina was evil there, poor thing, although she is always very cool with me”, assured the ex of Nicolás Occhiato.

Flor Vigna and a moment of tension on the air with Yanina Latorre. Capture tv.

“What did I say this time? I’m forgetting, ”replied Yanina, pretending to be oblivious. And Vigna reminded him: “You said that I had been thrown out MasterChef Celebrity, but it was not like that”.

“I keep holding it. It was not evil, the source that told me is a fat source, I have proof of what I say “, said Yanina her information.

“No, it’s not like that … Consider that that source could be wrong”, Vigna refuted, with an annoyed face.

But Yanina insisted: “I didn’t make it up. They disengaged you because you went on vacation to Brazil with Nico (Occhiato) and you were not present in the networks during the final “.

Then, Vigna explained her position: “It happens that MasterChef It went so well that he stretched. My contract ended before even, and they were a love, I extended it and even I kept working during my vacations ”.

“They were super grateful for the word and the opportunities, but what started to happen to me in this kind of hippie soul that I have, is that being in a studio all the time I don’t feel so passionate as when composing, rehearsing, singing or practicing piano, “added Vigna.

“And I played it and I was encouraged to do what we were going to do,” revealed the artist, who intends to launch her musical career.

“It was not contemplated MasterChef Celebrity 2, also, me I don’t know how to cook and if I was a participant they would leave me right away. So we rented a villa to dedicate ourselves to recording an album ”, he explained.

Regarding his musical project, he assured: “At first we wanted it to come out in June, but now we don’t know if October, August or December. The idea is that once you start, give it, give it and give it ”, he was deluded. Although it was not clear if Yanina Latorre believed him.

