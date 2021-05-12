The coronavirus pandemic “could have been avoided”independent experts concluded in a report commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the report, released Wednesday, the independent panel called the pandemic the real “21st century Chernobyl”, and called for urgent reforms of the warning and prevention systems.

The system that the world had to face pandemics is useless and must be refurbished to face the next one that arrives, but countries have also been responsible for the current situation when they preferred to “wait and see what happened” in the first months, without taking the measures that would have stopped the coronavirus. That is the overwhelming conclusion of the team of experts.

The Independent Pandemic Preparedness and Response Panel, made up of specialists and personalities, examined for eight months the failures in the management of the pandemic, both nationally and internationally.

The world needs to have a strong financing mechanism that allows it to face future pandemics and that, in an emergency, can disburse between $ 50 billion and $ 100 billion in the short term, they determined.

This mission was entrusted to him by the WHO, which in turn received instructions to do so from its member states, alarmed in the middle of last year by the speed at which the pandemic was worsening and by suspicions that the entity I had not acted correctly in its initial phase.

A woman is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. AFP photo.

One of the main conclusions of the work is that globally the world showed that it did not learn anything from past crises, and that the health, economic and social tragedy caused by covid-19 could have been avoided.

Shared responsibility

The panel, co-chaired by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, found that there was a shared responsibility and that preventing such dire situations from recurring will require a great deal of international reform in which countries must commit resources and political will.

“The time elapsed from the notification of a group of cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in mid-December until the declaration of an International Public Health Emergency (January 30, 2020) was too long”, The panel holds.

Clark argued that the global emergency could have been declared already on January 22, after the first meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee – a body that assesses the seriousness of a health threat and recommends whether it should be considered an international emergency – and not having waited for this same group to meet a second time.

A long line of people waits to be vaccinated in Washington. Photo EFE.

However, if the WHO did not act as it should at certain times, it was because does not have the powers required in such a serious situation, the Panel concluded.

“WHO must have the necessary powers to investigate outbreaks of concern, quickly and with guarantees that it will have access, and have the capacity to post information without waiting for the authorization of the Member State ”, explained Clark in the presentation of the report.

“Sensitivities about sovereignty they should not cause delays in alerting the world to the threat of a new pathogen with pandemic potential, “he added.

National responsibilities

Countries also had a large share of responsibility for uncontrolled spread coronavirus, based on the panel’s findings.

“February was a lost month in which many more countries could have adopted serious measures to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and prevent a health, social and economic catastrophe ”, the experts concluded.

In Brazil, members of the Río de Paz organization protest over the more than 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus in that country. Photo Xinhua.

Clark recalled that most governments chose to “wait to see what would happen and it was not until they began to see that the intensive care units were filled that they began to act, but it was already too late”.

“There were countries that underestimated the value of science, denied the seriousness of the disease and were slow to respond, which had dire consequences”Added the co-chair of the panel, whose creation came amid the suspicion that the United States had instigated against the WHO.

Trump accusations

The Donald Trump Administration accused the WHO of having covered up the delay with which China reported the first cases of coronavirus, as well as of having mismanaged the crisis, while in his country it denied the seriousness of the new virus and despised the use of masks.

The United States recorded 576,000 deaths from covid-19 and 32.3 million cases, the highest figures in the world in both categories.

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo.

Clark considered that the reforms and new rules that are adopted to face future pandemics they must deal in a particular way with respiratory infections easily transmitted from person to person.

Regarding prevention measures, he acknowledged that if the travel restriction If they had been imposed faster and more extensively, the spread of the virus would have been reduced.

The International Health Regulations, which regulate the actions of countries in situations of health crisis, discourage travel restrictions, but former Prime Minister Clark said that we must accept that today “diseases travel by plane and not on donkeys. “

