The three most influential “think tanks” within the opposition arc expressed their rejection of the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the Government promotes in the National Congress and that already has half approval from the Senate, pending its confirmation as law in the Deputies.

The Think Foundation, which responds to the PRO, the Alem Foundation, who lead referents of the UCR, and the Hannah Arendt Institute, whose main reference is the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, repudiated the measure through a joint statement they signed, entitled “With the reform of the Public Ministry, the impunity plan advances.”

After listing the different statements made by Alberto Fernández during the opening speech of legislative sessions related to the reform, in the text they emphasize that “it is of the utmost importance to ask the national deputies not to approve this project, reiterating what the points are absolutely unacceptable.

They maintain that, in particular, The bill “eliminates the independence and autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, weakens the Attorney General and conditions the prosecutors, who may be quickly removed by a Prosecution Court that has a pro-government majority.. Until now, the attorney general is appointed with the endorsement of two-thirds of the Senate. If the new law is approved, it would come out by a simple majority.

Between the central conclusions the following stand out from the signed document. “With the Opening speech of the President in Congress and the expressions of the Vice President in the court hearing, it is clear that the pressure on the Justice in search of courts that dictate decisions in favor of their personal interests, is a priority for the Government “, begins the review that they carry out of negative points of the reform.

“At the same time, it must be taken into account that in parallel it is driving, with haste, the application of the accusatory system throughout the country. This will give prosecutors more power over federal investigations, “they add.

And finally they describe: “If the reform project is approved, this will imply a weakening of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will become an annex of the ruling party, which advances on a power that must be independent and have functional autonomy. In the same way, the Attorney General will depend on a Bicameral Commission of Congress and the prosecutors will be conditioned in their work by the possibility of being removed. “

To the official document, in addition, a videoconference was added by Zoom that they carried out this Friday regarding space, such as Ricardo Gil Lavedra, former Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martin Casares, former Chief of Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice during the macrismo and current advisor to the Council of the Magistracy, Francisco Quintana, vice president of the Council of the Magistracy of the City of Buenos Aires, and the three national deputies for Together for Change, Gabriela Burgos, Mariana Stilman and Marcela Campagnoli.