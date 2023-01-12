Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué

After twelve years of relationship, the former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué and the singer from Barranquilla Shakira They left many friends in common.

After the announcement of their separation, last year, the tabloids began to analyze in detail who “went” to one side or the other.

In the midst of this search, the former teammates of the defending world champion and their entourage were among the most scrutinized.

Of the long list of players with whom Piqué shared, Lionel Messi always shone, and more so because his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was one of those who shared the most with Shakira, while ‘Geri’ was at Barcelona.

That is why now, when Shakira is a trend for her song with Bizarrap, a clear statement after the break with Piqué, stands out Roccuzzo’s reaction. One, quite forceful.

Antonella is with Shakira

In the Instagram post with which Shakira announced the premiere of her session with Bizarrap, a comment from Roccuzzo appeared, which was seen as a clear show of support.

Several ‘fueguito’ emoticons were the way that Argentina found to express her support for this tremendous ‘bomb’.

This is how his followers also interpret it, who do not stop highlighting the gesture in the midst of the strong bond between Messi and Piqué.

