Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué

Instagram: @shakira and @antonelaroccuzzo.
Messi’s wife, who is a great friend of Piqué, cleared up any doubt with her message to Shakira.
January 12, 2023, 07:24 AM
After twelve years of relationship, the former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué and the singer from Barranquilla Shakira They left many friends in common.
After the announcement of their separation, last year, the tabloids began to analyze in detail who “went” to one side or the other.
(Read: This would be Clara Chía’s reaction to Shakira and Bizarrap’s new song)
In the midst of this search, the former teammates of the defending world champion and their entourage were among the most scrutinized.
Of the long list of players with whom Piqué shared, Lionel Messi always shone, and more so because his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was one of those who shared the most with Shakira, while ‘Geri’ was at Barcelona.
That is why now, when Shakira is a trend for her song with Bizarrap, a clear statement after the break with Piqué, stands out Roccuzzo’s reaction. One, quite forceful.
(Do not stop reading: Piqué was saved? Shakira’s unexpected reaction when asked about her song).
Antonella is with Shakira
In the Instagram post with which Shakira announced the premiere of her session with Bizarrap, a comment from Roccuzzo appeared, which was seen as a clear show of support.
Several ‘fueguito’ emoticons were the way that Argentina found to express her support for this tremendous ‘bomb’.
This is how his followers also interpret it, who do not stop highlighting the gesture in the midst of the strong bond between Messi and Piqué.
(In a chat with EL TIEMPO: Camila Osorio defines the route of Colombian tennis: ‘My goal is to enter the top 20’).
SPORTS
