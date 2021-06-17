Alberto Fernández was greeted with protests on the night of this Wednesday in Salta. The President traveled to participate in the events organized to commemorate the Bicentennial of the death of the general Martin Miguel de Güemes, occurred on June 17, 1821.

One of the protests resulted in honks and cacerolazos along Belgrano avenue, which were populous despite the temperature sensation of 0 degrees in Salta.

The call on Twitter was scheduled for 23 this Wednesday, when Fernández was expected to arrive, who, however, surprised with an arrival hours before.

According to the local portal Professional FM89.9, the convocation of the caravan came from a group of gastronomic entrepreneurs to which they later joined private and private sectors.

Since What’s up jumps, for their part, they reported that messages circulated throughout the day on WhatsApp and Facebook that said “Alberto you are NOT welcome to Salta” and that in the street banners of the celestial groups were added with the legend “No to abortion”.

.Another of the posters that was seen said “Welcome to Argentina, European President”, a critical reference to Alberto Fernández’s recent sayings about the Argentines who arrived from the ships.

Speaking to El Tribuno, one of the women who was part of the protest, said: “We don’t want Fernández here. Not even in figurine. Let it go The people of Salta do not want him, because he is a criminal, corrupt “

“It is an honor for us to receive the President of the Nation in your first visit to our province to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Immortality of General Martín Miguel de Güemes “, wrote Sáenz on Twitter along with the photo of Fernández’s reception.

As reported by the Government of Salta, the ceremonies began at 11:30 p.m. with the traditional Guard under the Stars, which takes place in front of the monument that honors the national hero and commemorates the vigil of his faithful gauchos during the ten-day agony of their leader in the Quebrada de la Horqueta.

There’s a strong security operative which blocks some accesses, so it is not possible to enter the central area of ​​the events.

The President participated in the populous vigil for the provincial hero around midnight this Wednesday. The Güemes monument had been fenced off to avoid inconveniences and protests in the presidential environment.

However, the protesters denounced that Kirchnerist groups if they managed to get closer: “The Evita Movement passed by and people with white flags who do not seem to be from Salta also passed by. They went to the place where the event was held and we cannot, ”a man complained to the camera of the local media Qué pasa Salta.

And he was outraged: “This day is normally for Salta people. But other groups have been able to pass, without respecting distance. Our gauchos, who had this day to celebrate, they cannot enter”.

A woman also noted the presence of militants of Barrios de Pie and the Classist and Combative Current.

This Thursday -that in Salta is a provincial holiday– Fernández and Sáenz will lead the central acts and it is scheduled for 9 o’clock that the authorities deposit floral offerings in the Pantheon of the Northern Glories, in the Basilica Cathedral, where the general’s remains rest.

Governor Gustavo Sáenz, upon receiving President Alberto Fernández upon his arrival in Salta.

According to the official agenda of the President, the commemorative act of Martín Miguel de Güemes is scheduled for 11 am this Thursday.

Parchment and Chubut

On Tuesday, Alberto Fernández surprised the cancel the planned trip to Parchment, where he planned to lead the opening ceremony of the Fontezuela section of National Route 8.

There, as it had transpired, a group of rural producers organized a protest to claim for him closure of meat exports.

However, the government denied that Alberto F.’s decision to suspend his trip had anything to do with said protest.

“Join the caravan, take your claims to President Fernández,” stated a flyer that circulated in the preview on WhatsApp. “Defending our right to health, work, education and private property,” he added in his slogan.

In March, the President was attacked during his presidential visit to Lago Puelo, Chubut, and as a result of the struggles and stones, the truck carrying the president and his entourage was destroyed.

