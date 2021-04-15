An unforgettable night was the one that Sebastián Beccacece lived in charge of the Defense and Justice winner of the Recopa 2021. The first meeting in Varela was 2-1 in favor of the visiting team, and 2-1 they beat Palmeiras in Brasilia. On penalties, the Argentine team was champion 4-3, and the night became epic for the club that in less than a year achieved his second international star.

Beccacece, who had already had a stint for the Falcon in 2016/2017 and a second stage with the team that was a sensation of the 2018/2019 local tournament, has only now been able to get his first title as a coach. The young DT began his career at the University of Chile and after his time at Defense he emigrated to Independiente, a club where he did not leave good memories, especially due to his subsequent arrival at Racing, where he was during the 2020-2021 season.

“It is a great joy to see the effort of this group of footballers that moves and infects passion, entire conviction, discipline and belief in what they do,” said Sebastián in a report with F12, ESPN’s midday cycle.

Champion defense. Photo: AFP

“Each coach has left a legacy, it is also the product of a leadership that has a clear direction. It is also a space where the media is not so massive or invasive and that is why you work with a certain tranquility that allows you to work from another space, at the level of exposure to be less “, recognized the DT.

In addition, Beccacece commented that one of the things that differentiate them is that in the club the collective is prioritized over the individual, and that for him is very important. In relation to this, he recalled the time he received a compliment from César Luis Menotti: “He told me that the Defense of 2019 was the best he saw.”

Sebastián Beccacece at the Defense and Justice bank. Photo: Maxi Failla

Regarding his way of working, he commented that what fills his soul the most is the bond that he generates in the clubs and with the footballers: “Everyone who knows me knows the love and work that we put into it. I have a lot of messages from the teams where I was. From all the players I directed, I have messages from everyone. We have always been respectful, humble and hardworking. We always generate a lot of connection with the people where I work, “he said.

In Defense, the image of Beccacece is indelible, the mark and legacy that he left in all the opportunities he was in is a fact. But in Independiente they do not think the same.

“I appreciate the space they gave me but I couldn’t connect. Although I was also able to generate some beautiful relationships, I didn’t connect with the institution,” he admitted when speaking of Rojo. And in the same vein he told what was the breaking point with the club: “Since we were eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana, for me a product of VAR, I felt a loneliness, not from the players but from the institutional point of view. ”

Beyond all, the biggest claim in the Independent world to the coach occurred when he left the club and shortly after he was hired by Racing. To top it all, one of his first games with the Academy was a clash between the two teams: Becca won and celebrated the triumph heatedly.

Then came his departure from Racing, also controversial. Beccacece explained that the reason for his departure from the club was the departure of Diego Milito, who had been in charge of looking for him.

“There are many things that are said that are not real but it cannot be denied all the time. The cup that Racing is playing is classified by us. We did a good campaign and a great job, “he assured in relation to everything that was said in the media about him, and thus the champion of the Recopa closed the note.