Highlights: Strong opposition has started in Nepal to build 9 buildings of China in Humla area of ​​Nepal

A large number of protesters have gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Nepal and shouting slogans of Go Back China

These protesters carry banners in their hands, which write, ‘Back of China’, implement the old treaty

Kathmandu

There has been a strong opposition in Nepal to the construction of 9 Chinese buildings in Humla area of ​​Nepal. A large number of protesters have gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Nepal and are shouting slogans of Go Back China. The protesters carry a banner in their hands which reads, ‘Back of China’. He demanded from China to stop encroachment on Nepal’s land.

The protesters also demanded China to implement the old treaty. Let us know that Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is fast strengthening his friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the same time, the dragon is also occupying their land with the same speed. China has constructed at least 9 buildings in Humla area of ​​Nepal. The Oli government is under pressure after pictures of Chinese incursions went viral in the Nepali media and its information was given to the Ministry of External Affairs.



Government official confirms Chinese intrusion

According to a report by Nepal’s website KhabarHub.com, Humla’s Assistant Chief District Officer Dalbahadur Hamal inspected the Lapcha-Limi area of ​​Humla from 30 August to 9 September based on local media reports. During this time, he saw 9 buildings made by China on Nepali land. Although the Nepali media report earlier mentioned only one building, but after inspection 8 more such buildings have been found there.



This region of Nepal has always been neglected

The Lapcha-Lipu region of Hamal district has always been neglected due to its location away from headquarters. Nepal has not built any kind of infrastructure in the region. Nepali officials never even visit this area. China has taken advantage of this thing of Nepal to build these buildings in its territory.



District administration sent report of Chinese encroachment to Home Ministry

After its inspection, the district administration office of Hamal has sent its report to Nepal’s home ministry. It provides complete information about China’s incursion into the Nepalese region. At the same time, after increasing pressure, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent this report to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry. It is believed that the Nepal government will soon take up the issue with the Chinese authorities.



Previously only one building in China was known

An official in the inspection team of the Hamal district administration, on the condition of anonymity, said that we could see these Chinese buildings from a distance. We had heard rumors about a building being built by China there, but eight more have been found in our visit.