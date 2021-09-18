The government of Alberto Fernández announced a change in his cabinet that will be headed by the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, replacing Santiago Cafiero, who will be the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, taking the place of Felipe Solá.

From the opposition they interpreted that the new names in the Government mark a triumph of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and agreed to question a new landing in the national Executive of Aníbal Fernández, who will take over as the new Minister of Security to replace Sabina Frederic.

The national deputy for radicalism Mario Negri pointed out that “the idea that there is an inverted presidentialism has not been altered” in clear allusion to the imposition of names by Kirchnerism. “We had a week of anxiety and without getting out of the electric chair. From tomorrow, begin to govern,” he added.

It was not logical to imagine a knockout from Alberto to Cristina because the government had been on the canvas since Sunday.

The President must demonstrate whether he wants to govern or only resolved an internal bid from the Frente de Todos.

“It was not logical to imagine a knockout from Alberto to Cristina because the government had been on the canvas since Sunday. The President will have to demonstrate whether he wants to govern or only resolved an internal bid from the Frente de Todos,” he transmitted through his Twitter account on head of the Together for Change interblock.

Meanwhile, the head of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich, affirmed in statements to La Nación + that with the new names in the cabinet what is seen is “a huge, absolutely brutal setback.” “A cabinet that is only enough to look at Tucumán, to see what it is. One of the poorest provinces, with more insecurity, with more drug trafficking,” said the former national deputy to question the appointment of Juan Manzur as chief of the Cabinet.

Bullrich also questioned the appointment of Aníbal Fernández as head of Security and with an ironic tone pointed out that during his previous tenure as head of Security, Argentina experienced “the best moments with ephedrine in Argentina.” “It is a return to a security model that not only failed, but was questioned nationally and internationally. This enormous setback is very sad,” he added.

The government did not listen to the Argentines. Manzur represents one of the poorest provinces in the country, Fernández expresses the worst of the security model and Cafiero as chancellor definitively distances us from the world.

But, in addition, the former deputy also questioned the displacement of Cafiero from the Chief of Cabinet to the Chancellery. “If the chief of staff fails, send him to a relationship with the world, the relationship with the world is 0. If we send the worst student to interact with the world, the relationship will be non-existent,” he remarked.

For Bullrich with these changes in the Government “we lose all the Argentineans” and assured that it happens to “a retrograde Peronism”. “An Alberto and a Cristina who share pieces of power in a wild and totally stark way, and a people who voted for something totally different,” he observed.

The national deputy and candidate for national senator Alfredo Cornejo said that “there are no more secrets” and stressed that Cristina Kirchner “did it again, imposed the names and the policy on the government” of Alberto Fernández.

“There is no other interpretation that Cristina imposed the political line and the names on Alberto Fernández. What has happened in these almost two years is that Cristina imposes and also imposed that the person responsible for the defeat is Alberto Fernández and that she has nothing to see “. Cornejo evaluated when speaking for La Nación +.

According to his interpretation, Alberto F. and Cristina “are united only to conquer power and to preserve it.” “On September 12 at night, they saw that power in danger, because the people put in and take out the leaders,” he warned.

“Now that they began to see that they are losing power, she took off and blamed him. He accepts that hypothesis of Cristina and does it cowardly,” said the Mendoza.

In this context, Cornejo said that “Alberto and Cristina are two great irresponsible ones” because “they have come together without having any kind of coincidence and here are the consequences: they cannot give any orientation to the country.”

Meanwhile, the candidate for national senator Luis Juez also charged against the ruling party and the crude struggle that took place after Sunday’s elections. “They have been slapping for three days, talking about issues that only matter to them. People tolerate Peronism things that no other political party does. They solve their problems with slaps.”

He also said that “these people have shown their contempt for the institutions and the Republic.” For the national deputy with the new names of the cabinet “it was clear” that the president “not only does not make decisions, but that the cabinet belongs to Cristina.”

For his part, Waldo Wolff, also from Together for Change, expressed on the networks: “The Fernandez government. Alberto, Cristina and … Anibal. We asked them for a change and they brought impunity. We have all the past ahead of us. November 14 to monitor, vote and defend the future. “

We asked them for a change and they brought impunity. We have the whole past ahead of us.

On November 14 to monitor, vote and defend the future. – WW (@WolffWaldo) September 18, 2021

The feeling of insecurity returns. Anibal Fernández returns.

The feeling of insecurity returns. Anibal Fernández returns. – Ramiro Tagliaferro (@rctagliaferro) September 18, 2021

Where the right grows is in the cabinet.

Where the right grows is in the cabinet. – Nicolas del Caño (@NicolasdelCano) September 18, 2021

