After being endorsed by the board last weekJersson González will not continue to command Deportivo Pastothis confirmed by the club itself in a statement this Sunday.

“The governing body of our institution is pleased to inform that the professorr Jersson González and his group of collaborators will not continue to lead the Deportivo Pasto men's professional team,” the letter begins.

And they added: “To each of them, we wish you much success on a professional and personal level.”

Likewise, the club confirmed René Rosero as the new coach of the Nariñenses and he will be accompanied by Giovanny Ruiz, Ferney Belalcázar, Wilmar Montaño and Pedro Juajinoy.



“We wish many successes to the aforementioned coaching staff, who are 100% from Nariña and have dedicated part of their careers to serving the volcanic currency,” they conclude in the statement.

The situation of Jersson in Pasto It was practically unsustainable. The team was last with four points and had only achieved one victory, one draw and had lost in six games.

In their last match, the 'volcanic' team lost 0-1 at home against Deportivo Cali, a result that left González on the ropes, who had four consecutive defeats.

It is worth noting that Jersson joins the list of outgoing coaches in just nine dates of League as they are Miguel Caneo (Chicó) and Jhon Bodmer (Nacional).

