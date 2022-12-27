ISTANBUL — As Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared above 80 percent, families are forced to stick to faded clothing and cut meat from their diets, while some struggle to pay for school meals for their children.

Economists say the financial policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has cut interest rates in defiance of the consensus that the best way to control inflation is to raise them, are exacerbating the country’s worst inflation crisis in more than two decades.

“Living conditions are difficult, paying rent is difficult, paying in the market is difficult,” said Ese Gucer, 32, a resident of the southern city of Adana who voted for Erdogan for a long time. “My faith in Erdogan has been shaken by the economy.”

More than half of Turkish workers earn around the minimum wage, which is worth less than $300 a month due to the devaluation of the lira against the dollar.

Turkey’s crisis has been years in the making, as political unrest and what critics call Erdogan’s slide toward authoritarianism have made the country less attractive to investors. Turkey has a substantial trade deficit and significant foreign debt.

The pandemic reduced tourism revenues and disruptions in global markets, worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, made inflation a threat to economies around the world.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund recommended that Turkey raise its interest rate and grant more independence to its central bank, which is seen as doing Erdogan’s bidding. But in November, the bank lowered rates once more, to 9 percent, from 14 percent in August.

Erdogan has described the low interest rates as part of a plan to stimulate manufacturing and make Turkish goods more attractive for export. He has blamed the economic problems on unspecified foreign forces.

Erdogan was praised for much of his two decades in power for overseeing economic growth that lifted millions of Turks out of poverty. Many people now see those gains fading, and several polls suggest Erdogan could lose next year’s election.

“My salary disappears in two days and then I live on my credit card,” said Bahar Ecevit, 24, a clothing store clerk who was shopping in Istanbul. She said that she couldn’t afford a new winter coat.

Like many young Turks, he hoped to move abroad and find a more secure future.

“We are just living in the moment,” he said. “We don’t know what we will do tomorrow.”

By: BEN HUBBARD