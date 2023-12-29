With impressive success, Abu Dhabi's economy continues to achieve exceptional growth rates since the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the steady increase in the growth rates of the emirate's real non-oil GDP. The new increase, which amounted to 7.7 percent during the third quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, confirms the success of Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive strategies to enhance its position as an influential economic power, by maximizing its competitive capabilities and developing and modernizing its attractive investment climate.

The non-oil economy represents a more realistic measure and more accurate indicator of overall economic performance. It is the result of the expansion of the activities of private sector companies, tourism, export and foreign investment, in addition to industry, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, financial services and insurance. The significant recovery in these sectors is confirmed by the increase in their contribution to the overall economy to 52.8 percent, with the highest quarterly value amounting to 290.5 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi is now reaping the fruits of its pioneering future development vision in transforming challenges into opportunities, through economic diversification, building a more flexible economy, attracting the best talents, innovators, investments, and developing human capital. This vision established Abu Dhabi's position as an ideal destination for foreign investors, businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs from around the world, while opening the door to expanding private sector participation and launching initiatives within a vital system that provides the most promising opportunities for investors.

