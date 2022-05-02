Novice drivers took more penalty points on their driving license last year than in the previous year. While the number of beginners who scored such a definitely not coveted point in 2020 was still 7,200, in 2021 there were 8,900. A significant increase, therefore, and a record number according to the Public Prosecution Service, which keeps track of these figures. BNR reported on this today.

You don’t just get a penalty. It’s not about minor offenses like speeding a few miles or parking incorrectly (“If only for a little while, you know”). You really have to go wrong: speeding more than 40 kilometers per hour (on the highway; elsewhere 30 too fast), tailgating at more than 80 km/h or having caused an accident. Sitting behind the wheel with alcohol is also good for a penalty point. Being stopped by the police is also often good for a point. Points are precious for novice drivers: you only have two, and you have to use them for five years. If you have lost both of them, the CBR will ‘examine your driving skills’, which often means taking the exam again.

Exhaust valve for novice drivers

Incidentally, it is already the fourth year in a row that the number of novice drivers who earn a point has increased. It is not entirely clear to the Public Prosecution Service what exactly this increase is due to. For example, the number of stops by the police decreased. The increase could be partly explained by corona. As a result, it was quieter on the road, which ‘invites’ more to, for example, (much) speeding. A game of real-life Fast & Furious ‘Be an outlet for boredom because of corona.

If you’re wondering whether the demerit points driver’s license might not be doing its job – it isn’t. Reportedly, the number of people who lose both points is relatively low. Losing one point is very preventive in this way: most novice drivers are scared to death that they have to take the exam again and therefore drive all the more carefully. There are also more and more people who do not hand in points at all. But that was because they didn’t even have a driver’s license…