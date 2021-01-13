Santiago del Estero recorded two deaths by coronavirus and 177 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Tuesday night.

The fatal victims are an 82 year old woman with a history of heart disease and a man of 64 that he had diabetes. Both were interned in private sanatoriums of the city ​​of La Banda.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 216.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, gave a strong jump, since this Tuesday positives almost tripled of the previous day, when 61 had been counted.

Those infected in the last 24 hours in Santiago del Estero were diagnosed on 889 Covid-19 tests processed.

Of the 177 new cases, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 120.

The interior of the province had 57 positives, distributed as follows: Fernandez, with 13; Quimili, 10; Campo Gallo, Frías, Loreto and Termas de Río Hondo, four; Beltran, three; Forres, Icaño, Los Juríes, Pozo Hondo and Sol de Julio, two; and Faults, Brea Pozo, Simbolar Station, Monte Quemado and Vilmer, one each.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Tuesday.

“There is a significant community circulation of the virusTherefore, it is essential to comply with preventive protocols, especially people in risk groups, either with advanced age or pre-existing diseases. Taking care of ourselves and others, is our priority responsibility facing this growing and dangerous circulation of the virus, “said Governor Gerardo Zamora on Sunday, after confirming that he had been infected with Covid-19.

With a total of 19,100 positives, Santiago del Estero is the sixteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,605 people (including the 53 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,238 (on Monday there were 2,116).

