While Alberto Fernandez continues to seek a political solution to the VIP Vaccination scandal, a new survey which you accessed Clarion Exclusively this Wednesday shows a strong initial impact on the image of the President. Compared to last month, your assessment fell in 19 of the 24 provinces from the country. It is one of the steepest casualties since he took office.

The poll is of CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that for a little less than a year has been publishing a ranking of governors, based on the image in their provinces. And it was also adding in its measurements district by district figures of national scope, such as the President, Cristina Kirchner, Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Sergio Massa and even Máximo Kirchner.

In the case of Fernández, he had already suffered a very strong loss in September 2020, when the fight with the City of Buenos Aires became more acute and the President decided to extract millionaire funds from the opposition Larreta to give them to his ally Kicillof.

The February survey CB was done between Thursday 18 and Saturday 20. That is, it was measured during the first two days of the scandal, when, after the public admission of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, Clarín revealed what the framework was to vaccinate friends of power against Covid, with doses that should be basically intended for health personnel. Since then, and despite the departure of Minister Ginés González García, the controversy does not stop growing.

With this background scenario, the consulting firm conducted its survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases by province. From a quick glance, it impacts how Fernández falls in the 10 provinces where it measures best:

1st Santiago del Estero: from 67.7% positive image in January to 62.5% in February.

2nd Neuquen: from 64.1% to 61.8%.

3rd Formosa: from 65% to 61.7%.

4th Chaco: from 68.4% to 61.2%.

5th Catamarca: from 64.5% to 60.4%.

6th Land of Fire: from 63.3% to 60.1%.

7th The Pampa: from 65.8% to 59.6%.

8th San Juan: from 65.2% to 59%.

9th The Rioja: from 63.6% to 58.8%.

10th Jujuy: from 59.4% to 58.1%.

In favor of the President, its positive image there continues to be very high. Against: these are, in general, the smallest districts – and in several cases the poorest – of the country, where Kirchnerism has rooted support, in addition to the Conurbano.

In the 11th place appears the first breath for Fernández. In Tucuman, one of the intermediate provinces in size, its valuation in favor grew from 56.7% to 57.8% between January and February. It is one of the exceptions, along with Missions (13th, from 55.5% to 56.9%), Chubut (15th, from 54.9% to 55.3%), Santa Cruz (16th, from 53.9% to 54.5%) and Cordova (22 ° 38.2% to 40.6%).

The new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, together with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero. They announced the start of the vaccination campaign for teaching staff with the doses developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. Photo: Graciela Pace / Communication Minister of Health.

The most striking case in this group is clearly Córdoba, one of the provinces refractory to the ruling party. Although the image of the President remains relatively low (only surpassed in the bad by Mendoza and CABA), it is curious that in one of his worst moments he has improved there, even a little.

The other nine districts where the president’s weight dropped were:

12th Between rivers: from 59.8% to 57.1%.

14th Currents: from 55.8% to 55.5%.

17th Santa Fe: from 54.2% to 53.9%.

18th Buenos Aires: from 54.7% to 53.5%.

19 ° Black river: from 53.1% to 52.6%.

20 ° saint Louis: from 52.6% to 51.3%.

21 ° Santa Fe: 46.8 ° to 43.4 °.

23 ° Mendoza: from 37.9% to 37.2%.

24 ° CABA: 36.6% to 35.9%.

In these last cases, there is not much mystery with the reading: except for the Cordovan exception, the fall of the President in the largest provinces and the center of the country.

Over the weekend, Clarín had already advanced another study exclusively, in this case of the consulting firm Management & Fit, where the strong negative impact of the scandal was reflected in another equal or more sensitive side for the Government: the majority of the people distrusted the vaccination plan and called for more resignations from the officials involved.