A driver of a van that was traveling at excessive speed ran over two motorcyclists on the streets of the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

The terrible events were recorded in a video that was captured by a security camera, which left a surprising video of the vehicular accident.

In the recording it is possible to see how The two men who were traveling on the motorcycle fly away after being hit by a white van.

One of the motorcyclists ended up hitting a parked carwhile his companion was thrown and fell into a planter.

The strong accident was recorded by the cameras of a store located on the corner where the attack occurred.

Likewise, in the recording it is observed that people who were in the area tried to help the motorcyclists.

The two subjects They were taken to a hospital where serious conditions were reported., according to local media. While the driver was detained by municipal police, without, so far, being known about his legal situation.

