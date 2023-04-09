

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah came close to winning the “Powerful League” hand shield for the seventh time in a row, and the seventeenth in its history, after defeating Shabab Al-Ahly 27-24, in the match that took place in Maktoum bin Mohammed Hall at Shabab Al-Ahly Club, within the fourth round of the final round, and the half ended. The first is the progress of the owners of the land 15-14.

The “King” raised its score to “14 points”, and 3 matches remain for it, against Al Ain on April 14, Al Jazira and Al Wasl, while the “Al Fursan” has reached 12 points, and it remains for it to meet Al Nasr, Dibba Al Hisn and Maliha.

Al Ain succeeded in defeating Al Wasl 31-27, in the match that took place in the same round, and the first half ended with the “Emperor” advancing 16-13, but the “leader” returned strongly in the second half, and settled the confrontation in his favor, and the “violet” raised its catch to 11. points, while “yellow” reached 6 points.

The audience enjoyed the performance and technical glimpses at the Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth summits, especially since the match came quickly, and Ahmed Abdullah, the “king” player, opened the scoring in the first minute, but the “Forsan” succeeded in advancing during the first half, and the difference reached 3 goals, before the The team’s performance declines, and mistakes increase, so that the half ends with a goal difference in favor of the “Forsan”.

The second half gradually shifted in favor of Sharjah, who equalized the score, and advanced for the first time 20-19 in the 10th minute. Shabab Al-Ahly could not return, after the international goalkeeper Muhammad Ismail starred, and prevented goals achieved, to deserve the stardom of the meeting, and Sharjah widens the difference by 3 goals in some periods of the match. , while the “Forsan” players raced to waste easy opportunities, which made them lose the opportunity to return.

Musbah Al-Sanei, the Sharjah player, scored 11 goals, followed by Zuhair Naim 7 goals, Ahmed Abdullah 3 goals, Tariq Shaheen and Rahma Ghaleb two goals, and Firas Muhammad and Saif Al-Adwani “goal”.

The match was moderated by the Uzbek continental crew, Khasan Ismailov and Khosan Ismailov, at the request of Al-Ahly youth, and with him at the table, Nabil Khamis and Yaqoot Khater, and observers Abdullah Khamis and Fadel Ghuloom.

Sharjah leads the summit with “14 points”, followed by Shabab Al-Ahly “12 points”, Al-Ain the third “11 points”, and Maliha the fourth “8 points”, equal to Al-Jazira fifth, and Al-Nasr comes sixth and has “7 points”, and the seventh link “6 points”. », and the last fort with «4 points».

