Strong hailstones The neighbors of Córdoba, Barcelona and Gran Canaria have surprised this Monday, after this Sunday the Huelva town of Almonte was stained in Blanco as a result of this same meteorological phenomenon. In the images, which have been disseminated through social networks, you can see the stones falling at full speed in the various locations of the aforementioned provinces.

In the municipality of Palma del Río and other surrounding Cordoba towns the neighbors have witnessed a strong hailstorm that has lasted about seven minutes. In Córdoba, the yellow alert due to rains and by storm risk that could be accompanied by hail Until 9:00 p.m. on Mondayas indicated by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

The storm is also doing his own in the Canarian archipelago. In Gran Canaria the municipalities of Tanoya and Telde They have registered halves that have surprised the population. The east, south and west of the island remains in Orange alert due to the risk of rain, while the north continues in yellow warning. For its part, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife are still on yellow alert, the AEMET has reported.

Likewise, some hail episodes have been reported in some Barrios de Barcelona With stones of considerable size, as observed in videos published by social networks. The province of Barcelona is not on alert, but the southern prelital Tarragona continues in orange warningsince up to 100 liters per square meter could be accumulated in twelve hours. For its part, the southern coast of Tarragona is on yellow alert for rains, according to Aemet.