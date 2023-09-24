According to him weather forecast, This week from September 24 to 27, no rain is expected in Querétaro, but there will be strong gusts of wind, as well as an increase in temperatures.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) for this Sunday afternoon and the first hours of Monday, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere is expected to lead to a hot to very hot afternoon environment and little potential for rain.

Specifically for Querétaro, HE They predict winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, accompanied by maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

In the state capital, winds of 05 to 15 km/h and gusts of 35 km/h are expected, as well as clear skies with some isolated clouds, said the Municipal Civil Protection coordination.

Weather in Querétaro for the week

The SMN pointed out that at the beginning of the week it is forecast that a low pressure channel in the interior of the Mexican Republic and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean will cause rains and afternoon showers in the west, center, east and south of Mexico.

However, once again Querétaro will only register wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, in addition to maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Starting on Tuesday, it is expected that a high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will keep the afternoon atmosphere hot to very hot in most of the national territory, as well as little potential for rain over entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Central Table.

For Tuesday, wind is forecast with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, which will decrease from Wednesday.

However, both days the hot environment will remain in the state, reaching maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C, detailed the SMN, belonging to the National Water Commission (Conagua).